RUTH TERRELL
August 10, 1938 - September 5, 2019
On Thursday September 5, 2019, Ruth Terrell, loving wife, mother, and grandma passed away at the age of 81. Ruth was born on August 10, 1938, in Cyril, OK to Cecil and Viola Sims.
On October 8, 1953 she married Frank Terrell. They raised four sons, Richard, Lonnie, Darwin, and Audy. As a young woman Ruth was a beautician and homemaker. Throughout her life she had a passion for music, painting, cooking, crafts, antiques, history, and reading. Ruth enjoyed playing music for others as part of the Old Time Fiddlers. She was known for her unconditional love, carefree spirit, giving heart, and her onery streak. She welcomed all with open arms.
Ruth is survived by her loving sister Joy; sons and daughter in laws, Richard and Kim, Darwin and Lisa, daughter Crystal; grandchildren Scott, Matt, Shannon, Lonnie II, Dustin, Nolan, Lake, Dallas, Natasha, Brandy, Jeremy, Ashley and Brittany; great-grand children, many cousins, nieces and nephews who all loved her dearly.
Ruth was preceded in death by her father, Cecil; her mother, Viola; husband, Frank; sons Audy and Lonnie; brother, Coy; sisters Bonnie and Iva Lou; and many other loved ones.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, September 20th, 2019 at Northside Community Church on Calloway Drive at 10:30am.