SALLY ANN EARLS
December 1, 1940 - March 22, 2019
My sweetheart, born 4th child to Jewel Ann & Roy Williams has entered heaven due to complications from 45 years with Juvenile Diabetes and increased difficulties due to 10 years with Parkinson's disease.
Born in Santa Ana, California, she attended public schools, graduating from Santa Ana High in 1958 where she served as a student body officer her senior year. She attended Redlands University in the 1958 fall semester, then transferred to Pasadena College the following semester, where she completed her only year of college.
Having accepted Jesus as lord and savior at a young age, she attended Santa Ana First Church of the Nazarene with her parents. We met the summer of 1958 at a Nazarene camp meeting held at a bible college in Costa Mesa, and were married on August 21, 1959. Sally put God first in all she did. Church and music were always important. She played piano and organ, was a strong second soprano, sang solos plus duets with me for 45 years. Sally enjoyed 39 years of membership in Bakersfield Master Chorale. We traveled with the chorale to Europe three times, the British Isles once, and locally in Lake Isabella, Delano and Taft.
To help finance these foreign trips Sally went to work. First she waitressed at the Happy Steak restaurants. Over a 13 year span she worked at all three Bakersfield locations, thanks to owner Louie Hicks. Her next job was selling women's clothing and accessories at The French Shop. She had an excellent eye for matching clothing and jewelry, enjoying working until the business closed. She worked as a cashier and on displays at Hodel's restaurant and retired after three years at a bridal shop that was on the corner of Brundage and A.
As a capable seamstress, taught by her mother, Sally made high quality clothing for her children, herself and friends for many years. She joined a quilting group at Olive Drive Church and was quickly developing that skill. Over the years she made many baby quilts. Lap quilts were her forte. Family and friends in Washington, Idaho, Indiana, Florida, Marysville, Fresno, San Jose, and Apple Valley received a quilt or two. Many people still remark about the quilts they were given, both their beauty and functionality, especially in cold weather. Bob Hodel displayed a quilt he purchased at the restaurant for several years.
For 50 years Sally made pomegranate jelly. My job was picking and juicing, and lately, pouring and labeling. Over the years she learned to add other fruits to the pomegranate juice. Both of our sons ordered jelly for Christmas time distribution. For 20 years Sally had a Christmas party and game night for up to 25 family and friends. As they left our house, after a delicious meal, games played, prizes given out, and often music by guest Phil and Jean Dodson, each home represented received at least one jar of fresh-made jelly. Over the years countless jars were given to all family members, plus many friends, choir directors, pastors and doctors. I have eaten my fair share, say a jar a month? Sally often expressed her gratitude for medical care over the years provided by Drs. John Zimmerman and Matt Dehner. Most recently she appreciated the availability and care of PA Debbie McDowell. Thank you to staff members at Memorial Hospital including emergency room, intensive care, 5th and 6th floor personnel. Also Dr. Parvez Memon and staff at the GMA care center and both San Joaquin rehabilitation and Brookdale Riverside rehabilitation for trying to restore Sally's health and strength these past two months.
A friend for 55 years, Pat Hokit was in contact weekly with Sally the last several years, often in our home, "Sally sitting" while I was away for a few hours. Also, in the past couple years, and especially the past two months, Melissa Moore, an ex-waitress (whom Sally trained years ago) and an accomplished soloist, was known to sit and chat, rub sore legs, rub lotion on dry skin and also help supply matching outfits for Sally to wear. Thank you both.
Beside myself, Robert, husband for almost 60 years, Sally is survived by our daughter, Robin Gray, of Hayden, Idaho; Grandson Asa Gray, of Coeur d'Alene, Idaho; son Whitney Earls (fiancee Trish); granddaughters Haleigh and Kyleigh Earls and son Matthew Earls (Kelly) all of Bakersfield. Sally's parents and siblings are all deceased, but three nieces live out of state.
A celebration service of Sally's life will be held on Saturday, May 4th at 11:00 am at First Presbyterian Church, 17th and H streets, Bakersfield, California. Flower are not necessary but donations to the Juvenile Diabetes Foundation, any Parkinson's disease organization, Bakersfield Master Chorale or First Presbyterian Church choir, in Sally's name would be greatly appreciated.