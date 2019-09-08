|
SALLY ELIZABETH MAYO
May 11, 1941 - August 20, 2019
On Tuesday, August 20, 2019, Sally Elizabeth Mayo, passed away at age 78 with her family by her side in Bakersfield, California.
Sally Likens was born on Mother's Day, May 11, 1941 at the Kern County Hospital to Ernest and Monnie Likens seven months before the attack on Pearl Harbor.
Sally attended first grade at Greenfield Elementary School in 1947 and stayed with the same group of children for all eight years. She had many friends and walked to school every day. She graduated from Kern County High School in 1959. She was a good student and very artistic. She carried her creativity into her latter years.
She worked several jobs throughout her young adulthood as a single mother to daughter Julie Cerro. One of her jobs was at the Vandenberg Air Force Base for the Aerospace Industry. She also worked at Pacific Telephone as a telephone operator.
On November 15, 1969, Sally married Robert (Bob) Maxwell Mayo Jr. She became the step-mother to his 5-year-old son Bobby Mayo and on March 9, 1971 they had a son of their own, James Matthew Mayo. Sally and Bob owned a couple of businesses together, one of them being a fabrication business building custom utility truck beds.
Sally loved to read and sing. She could harmonize beautifully and had quite the collection of books. She even named her beloved English Bull Dog, Annabel Lee, after an Edgar Allen Poe poem.
She is survived by her sons James Matthew Mayo and Bobby Mayo, daughter Julie Cerro, siblings and their spouses Jim Likens, wife Chris Likens and Ann Wood, husband Bob Wood, many grandchildren, several great-grandchildren and a few nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Robert Maxwell Mayo Jr., father, Ernest Likens, and mother Monnie Likens.
Memorial services will be held outdoors on Wednesday, September 11th at 10am at Greenlawn Memorial Park Southwest located at 2739 Panama Lane Bakersfield, CA 93313.