SALLY MARGARET ATENCIO
June 4, 1942 - January 8, 2020
Sally Margaret Atencio, 77, passed away on January 8, 2020, at Memorial Hospital in Bakersfield, California. She was born on June 4, 1942 in Bakersfield, where she grew up and attended East Bakersfield High School.
Sally was a devoted mother who cherished spending time with her sons and grandchildren. Her hobbies included rooting for the Los Angeles Dodgers, going to casinos, playing bingo, and cooking for her family.
She is survived by her brother David Hernandez of Bakersfield, California; her three sons, Joseph Aldana, Raymond Chavaria, and Luis Atencio of Bakersfield, California; her grandchildren Jennifer Lamb, Austin Aldana, Melissa Chavaria, Carlos Albiar, Anthony Chavaria, Lucia Atencio and Penelope Atencio; great-grandchildren Cameron Harper and Drake Lamb; her niece Annette Kimball; and nephews William "Billy" Savedra and Paul Martinez; and other relatives.
A funeral service will be held graveside at Greenlawn Cemetery, at 3700 River Blvd. Bakersfield, California, on January 23, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Condolences may be left on the Sally Atencio online guest book at www.bashamfuneralcare.com.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Jan. 16, 2020