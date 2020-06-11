SALLY MORRISON

December 21, 1936 - June 5, 2020

Sally Morrison, age 83, passed away on June 5, 2020 at home surrounded by her family.

Sally was born December 21, 1936 to Evert and Snoma Reed in Wheaton, Missouri. The Reeds moved to California when Sally was a young girl. She attended East Bakersfield High School where she met her sweetheart William (Bill) Morrison on a blind date. Sally and Bill were married in 1955 and were blessed with two daughters Debbie and Julie.

Bill and Sally had a marriage full of love, compassion and commitment for 55 1/2 years. They spent every minute they could together. They particularly enjoyed camping and fishing. They started in a tent, then a tent trailer, a couple of different travel trailers and ended up in a motorhome. They took that motorhome everywhere. They belonged to a camping club and had several friends which they would set out on expeditions with to their favorite locations like the beach, Quartzsite and along the Colorado River. They loved seeing the balloons launch in Albuquerque and the Iris Festival in Oregon. They were always planning their next trip until Bill's health declined to the point where they could no longer roll the motorhome down the road.

On Christmas Day 2010, the love of Sally's life, surrendered his earthly body. The loss of Bill was the hardest thing she ever had to endure. With all the heartache and loss, she was able to find hope. Sally started attending a grief counseling group where she met many wonderful friends that supported her and each other through this terrible time. Sally had many wonderful friends who she loved dearly. Dorothy, Alene, Kay, Janice and Bonnie were a few of the faithful friends who stood by her through the years.

Sally was a strong Christian woman and her faith in the Lord was unwavering. She attended several local churches faithfully over the years until her health was such that she was no longer able to leave the house. Being home didn't stop her, she attended Church on television and continued her Bible study right up to the end. Her last words to us were "I am first in line." We believe this was the line to get into Heaven.

Sally is survived by her daughter Debbie and Corey Osvog, daughter Julie and Pat Whitmore. She had four granddaughters Shannon and Matt Armstrong, Allison Osvog, Katie Whitmore and Amanda and Isaac Lupercio. She has five great grandchildren Joey, Gabriel, Ariyanna, Breanna and Cruz.

Graveside Service will be held June 13, 2020 at 9:00 AM at Greenlawn Cemetery on River Boulevard in Bakersfield, California.

A special thanks to Hoffman Hospice for their help and compassion.

In lieu of flowers we would ask you make a donation to the Parkinson's Foundation.