Salvador Uribe
1957 - 2020
SALVADOR "CHAVA" GARCIA URIBE
March 5, 1957 - November 8, 2020

Salvador "Chava" Garcia Uribe, 63, of Bakersfield, California, passed away unexpectedly on November 8, 2020 while on vacation in his home city of Guadalajara.

Our father Salvador, was a phenomenal, loving, and funny, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend to everyone he knew. Born March 5, 1957, in Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico. Although, not a native born American, Salvador taught himself English listening to his favorite classic rock artists such as The Beatles, Led Zeppelin, Eric Clapton and more. Intelligent, hard working, clever, witty are understatements when describing him. He always had the best jokes, made life light, fun, and carried genuine smiles.

Salvador was a successful small business owner of multiple Boost Mobile cell phone throughout Bakersfield. Salvador was humble and giving as he helped support extended family financially and never asked for anything in return. After a series of health concerns, Salvador was unable to continue managing his small businesses but in return spent years loving, caring, and spending time with his grandchildren. He dedicated his last years of life dedicated to his family doing things he loved such as playing cards with this brothers, taking his grandchildren to the park, or watching his grandson's baseball games.

Salvador is survived by the loving mother of his children Maria Elena Garcia, son Ruben Garcia, and daughters Rocio Garcia, Marisela Sanchez, Aracely Gutierrez, Sonia Saenz, many brothers and sister, 18 loving grandchildren, nieces, nephews and extended family whom he was adored by.

Visitation will be from 4:00 until 8:00 PM at Greenlawn Memorial Park Southwest on Thursday, November 19. Funeral services will take place on Friday, November 20 at 1:30 PM at Shrine Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, 4600 E Brundage Lane 93307. Salvador will be laid to rest at Greenlawn Southwest Funeral at 2739 Panama Ln 93313.


Published in Bakersfield Californian on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
19
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest
NOV
20
Funeral service
01:30 PM
Shrine Our Lady of Guadalupe Church
Funeral services provided by
Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest
2739 Panama Lane
Bakersfield, CA 93313
(661) 834-8820
Guest Book sponsored by Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest

