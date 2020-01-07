Home

POWERED BY

Services
Basham Funeral Care - Bakersfield
3312 Niles St.
Bakersfield, CA 93306
(661) 873-8200

Sammy Frank Garcia

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sammy Frank Garcia Obituary

SAMMY FRANK GARCIA
April 11, 1962 - December 31, 2019
Loving son, brother, father and grandpa.

Survived by his daughter Marina with husband Steve Dempsey, and daughter Maria Garcia; six beautiful granddaughters Briana, Cylah, Britney, Penelope, Faith and Paige; his mother Jessie; brothers Raymond, Victor and Chris; sisters Angelina, Esperanza and Debbie. He will also be missed by numerous nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his father Raymond, brother Vincent and step dad Cale.

Visitation will be held Friday January 10, 2020 from 5-9 pm with a wake at 7pm at Basham Funeral Care 3312 Niles St. 93306. A celebration of life will also be held Saturday January 11, 2020 at 10 am at Discovery Church 7103 White Ln 93309.

Forever in our hearts. John 5:24

Published in Bakersfield Californian on Jan. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sammy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -