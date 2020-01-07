|
SAMMY FRANK GARCIA
April 11, 1962 - December 31, 2019
Loving son, brother, father and grandpa.
Survived by his daughter Marina with husband Steve Dempsey, and daughter Maria Garcia; six beautiful granddaughters Briana, Cylah, Britney, Penelope, Faith and Paige; his mother Jessie; brothers Raymond, Victor and Chris; sisters Angelina, Esperanza and Debbie. He will also be missed by numerous nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his father Raymond, brother Vincent and step dad Cale.
Visitation will be held Friday January 10, 2020 from 5-9 pm with a wake at 7pm at Basham Funeral Care 3312 Niles St. 93306. A celebration of life will also be held Saturday January 11, 2020 at 10 am at Discovery Church 7103 White Ln 93309.
Forever in our hearts. John 5:24
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Jan. 7, 2020