SAMMY RUTH WILBANKS
June 23, 1941 - July 8, 2019
Sammy Ruth Wilbanks (nee Jenkins) died peacefully in her sleep on July 8th surrounded by loved ones. She was born June 23rd 1941, in Bakersfield, CA, to Gladys and Paul Jenkins, and is survived by her husband Don, two children; Amy Locken Schumann, husband Michael, and Kevin Wilbanks, wife Fonda, and four grandchildren, Ruby and Sawyer Locken, and Donovan and Landon Wisener.
Sammy attended East Bakersfield High School, and Bakersfield College. She met the love of her life in 1957. They married April 6, 1963, and had 56 wonderful years as husband and wife and best friends. Don's job brought them to Eugene in 1969, and they decided that this was a great place to raise their children. She worked as a library assistant at Monroe Middle School.
Sammy was the social hub of her ever-expanding network of friends. Always curious, interested, and lively, she lived by the faith that love is expansive and inclusive. Full of humor, people were drawn to her by her magnetic, bright, shiny, authentic personality. As she and Don traveled the world, they made friends everywhere, and will be remembered broadly, everywhere, by most everyone they met. She was easy to be with, easy to travel with, caring, compassionate, kind, and always behind the scenes, giving and working to change lives for the better.
Though she passed on to reconnect with family and friends who have preceded her, her delightful energy and infectious laugh will stay with the rest of us until we catch up with her again.
Remembrance donations may be made to the Glioblastomafoundation.org .
