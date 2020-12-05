SAMUEL 'CORKY' CRAWFORD

August 3, 1946 - November 26, 2000

Corky was born August 3, 1946; he met his maker on Thanksgiving morning November 26, 2000. Corky passed quietly with his family by his side. He is resting in peace now after a long battle with advanced prostate cancer.

He is survived by his loyal wife, Bonnie of 55 years, his two daughters, Michelle (& son in law, Mike) Rosslow of Reno, NV and Robin Taylor of Bakersfield. He has 4 grandkids, Logan Taylor 25 of Bakersfield, Landon Taylor 22 of Irvine, Makayla Rosslow 23 & Mikey Rosslow 20, both of San Diego. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, & cousins that he loved. He was a dedicated man & always put his family first.

Corky & Bonnie have been inseparable almost their entire lives, since meeting in an Animal Science class in college. Corky began the courtship taking Bonnie to all the western dances in Glennville area & enjoyed dancing throughout their marriage. Soon after they were married, and had two girls. Throughout 55 years of togetherness, they have shared nearly everything together & have rarely spent a day apart.

Corky's passions were his family and pets, particularly his many beloved dogs he has had over the years. He was a civil war buff and completed crossword puzzles every day. He had a tight group of Bakersfield friends who enjoyed sharing time together with backyard chats, beer and BBQ. Corky loved team roping and rodeo and had dreamed of having a new horse and a new truck. Corky also loved golfing, and in some months he would golf every day. He has fished and hiked the Eastern Sierras his whole life and would take his family to the June Lake area for all of their vacations. He especially enjoyed fishing Virginia Lakes, Saddlebag Lake, and Gull Lake.

Corky, along with Bonnie, insisted on being a big part of not only their daughter's lives but their grandchildren as well. He always enjoyed caring for them & said yes to watching the kids, even as babies. Corky would drive many hours to get them & bring them back to their house for a week or two. He was there for all their big moments, attending the grandchildren's special school and sporting events.

We will all miss Corky's kindness, his love for others, esp children and animals; his witty sense of humor, his clever metaphors, and just general good advice on life.

When you truly love someone they will forever be in your heart and soul.