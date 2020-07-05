SAMUEL GEORGE HARRINGTON

July 25, 1948 - June 24, 2020

Samuel George Harrington who was deeply loved passed away peacefully on June 24, 2020. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather.

He is survived by his wife Maureen, son Kevin, daughter Shannon, grandchildren James, Josh, and Devin, sisters Jeanie and Barbara, nephews, niece, and many cousins.

He was preceded in death by his granddaughter Chanel.

There will be a celebration of life service at the Greenlawn Southwest Funeral Home, 2739 Panama Lane Bakersfield, CA 93313 at 2:00 p.m. on July 9, 2020.

In lieu of flowers, you can make a donation to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.