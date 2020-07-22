1/1
Sandi Lyn Eskew
1967 - 2020
SANDI LYN ESKEW
October 18, 1967 - July 11, 2020

Sandi Lyn Eskew, 52, of Delano passed away peacefully Saturday, July 11, 2020 with her family by her side after a brief battle with cancer.

Sandi was born in Delano on October 18, 1967 to Norman and Roberta Ward. She attended local elementary and middle schools, and graduated from McFarland High School in 1985. On August 1, 1987 Sandi married the love of her life Phillip Eskew of Delano. Together they raised their family and built a beautiful life together. Sandi was employed by the Delano Union Elementary School District for twenty years as an instructional aide and a clerk. She also was employed by the Delano Joint Union High School District as an instructional aide for twenty-two years. Sandi was active in her community where she was a member of the Delano Harvest Holidays Board of Directors for fifteen years, Delano Relay for LIfe Committee for eighteen years, DT Helmet Club for eight years, as well as willing to support other organizations such as Delta Theta Tau Sorority with their annual candy sales. Sandi was always ready to lend a helping hand and was a great support to family and friends.

Sandi is survived by her loving husband Phillip Eskew; sons Jonathan and wife Amanda, and her grandson Greyson; Brandon, and fiance Michelle Ramirez. Sandi is also survived by her mother Roberta Ward; sisters Janet Rabanal and husband Hubert, nephew Zachary and niece Taylor, Tami Ashlock and husband Bill; great niece Amerikis; great nephew Landon; mother and father in law Linda and Dennis Eskew, brother in law Jerry Eskew and wife Michelle. Sandi was preceded in death by her father Norman Ward in 2012.

Sandi loved spending time with her family and friends; whether it be camping in San Simeon, fishing, attending a concert, or wandering through Disneyland. Sandi's joy was being with those she loved the most. Sandi was an avid collector of anything and everything Disney. She would often escape with her sister Janet just for the day to go to their "Happy Place". Sandi even completed a 10k during the Disneyland Half Marathon Weekend in 2014. Sandi also dreamed of becoming a grandmother and that wish came true on May 13, 2020, with the birth of her grandson Greyson. Greyson was the light of her life, and although she only spent a short time with him, she loved him more than anything. She was able to see her son and daughter in law, Jonathan and Amanda become parents and add a limb to their family tree.

Celebration of Life services have been arranged with Delano Mortuary, 707 Browning Road, Delano, CA. Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 23, 2020 from 2-5pm. A private Chapel Service will be held Friday, July 24, 2020 at 2pm. A livestream of the services will be available at https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/delano-ca/ sandi-eskew-9259161 The family would like to thank the medical staff at Adventist Health and Optimal Hospice of Bakersfield for their love and care.



Published in Bakersfield Californian on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
23
Visitation
02:00 - 05:00 PM
JUL
24
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/delano-ca/ sandi-eskew-9259161
Funeral services provided by
Delano Mortuary
707 Browning Road
Delano, CA 93215
6617250330
July 22, 2020
July 22, 2020
Sorry to hear of your loss Phil. I know you and Sandi shared a great life together. I extend my condolences to you and your family.

Joey and Lisa Guerra
Joey Guerra
