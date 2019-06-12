|
SANDRA LU (SANDI) HOWARD
July 16, 29142 - June 4, 2019
Sandra Lu (Sandi) Howard, age 76, passed away on Tuesday, June 4th in Bakersfield, California after a short but valiant fight against B-cell lymphoma. She was born on July 16, 1942 to Fred and Lucille Sirianni in Los Angeles, California.
Sandi grew up in the Orange County area and spent the last 40 years in Riverkern, California. She retired from MediaComm in 2012, where she had worked as a customer service representative for many years and, as a result, knew nearly everyone in the valley. Her friendly smile and engaging spirit brought her many friendships. She was proceeded in death by her parents and beloved sister, Nancy Puckett. Sandi's love for her family knew no bounds. She is survived by her three sons; Anthony Howard, wife Debbie and sons Christopher (Rachel and son Hunter) and Nicholas (Andi); Lance Howard, wife Elizabeth and children Sarah and Ian; and Rodney, wife Holly and children Brandon, Kristin (Marco and son Jaxton), Skylen and Grayden as well as her brother-in-law, Terry Puckett and his children Julie, Aaron and Dana along with their families.
Sandi had a deep love of nature and an infinity for all animals. She loved traveling to new places and experiencing the wildlife that was unique to each area. She felt most at peace when she was at one with nature, embracing the connection with the earth, sky and animals. A gifted artist, she drew, painted and crocheted. Her beautifully detailed, crocheted blankets were a cherished gift for family and friends.
The family would like to thank the wonderful staff of Hoffmann Hospice House that ensured Sandi's last days were spent peacefully. She will be remembered for her caring heart, engaging smile and sense of adventure. As Sandi's favorite place was the beach, a burial at sea will take place on June 29th off the coast of Huntington Beach, where she and her boys spent many summer days. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Sandi's name to The Cat People, PO Box 13610 Bakersfield, CA 93389.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on June 12, 2019