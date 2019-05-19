|
SANDRA NELSEN PELLETIER
March 7, 1945- May 3, 2019
The only child of Robert and Joyce Pelletier, Sandy was born Sandra Nelsen Pelletier on March 7, 1945 in Bakersfield, CA where she resided until her death on May 3, 2019. Following her birth Sandy's mother, Joyce required immediate heart surgery. The first few months of her life were spent in Ontonagon, Michigan with her grandparents, May and Edwin (Nanny and Bampy) Nelsen. Sandy resided at her family home in Old Stockdale, in Bakersfield, California until her passing.
Sandy attended Garces High School in Bakersfield and was an accomplished swimmer and diver. In her teens she evolved to become a competitive Western and English equestrian rider winning in excess of 40 blue ribbons & 3 championships at major shows like the Cow Palace, in San Francisco California. Her room was filled with ribbons, trophies, photos and memories of those days. In 1963 Sandy entered Santa Clara University graduating with degrees in History and Art in June 1967.
Sandy was married in Bakersfield to Peter H. Ventura of Saint Helena, California on August 17, 1968. Sandy met Peter 1963 at Santa Clara University while playing bridge. Sandy and Peter moved to Manhattan Beach, CA for a short while. When Sandy's mother, Joyce, passed away on February 29, 1972, She and Peter moved back to Bakersfield to live with Sandy's father, Robert. In November of 1972 they welcomed their first child, Matthew Robert Ventura and in November of 1973 they had their second child, Brian Henry Ventura. Sandy and Peter separated in 1980.
Sandy was an avid bridge player and quickly became a Life Master in demand as a partner. She played with the likes of Omar Sharif and Warren Buffett. It was through her bridge that she met Maynard Denison and the two eloped in Las Vegas on July 21, 2000.
Sandy was a warm, beautiful blue-eyed blonde and was often referred to as the Grace Kelly of Bakersfield. She was a quiet, shy person who felt a responsibility to give back to Bakersfield and support the community that helped build her. There are many causes that Sandy and her family donated their time and money toward. College scholarships were important as well as the arts and hospitals. She had a love of travel and good food. Everyone was welcome at her house and she unofficially adopted kids and animals along the way. We will never look at a golden retriever without thinking about Sandy. She cared and loved without judgment and gave the benefit of the doubt. She will always be alive in our memories and in our hearts.
Sandy is survived by her sons, Brian (Stacy) and Matthew Ventura (Rose); granddaughter Sophia; husband, Maynard Denison and his daughters, Kristin (Cory) and Jennifer (Bob) and their children Isabella, Gabriella and Emma; and also cousins Kurt (Terri) Schmidt and Heidi (Orin) Maniaci; and her ex husband Peter Ventura.
Until we met again sweet lady...