Sandra Ramirez Camacho

Sandra Ramirez Camacho Obituary

SANDRA RAMIREZ CAMACHO
July 11,1956 - April 29, 2019

Sandra passed away on April 29, 2019 with family surrounding her, sending her off to Heaven to be with her son Norbert Camacho Jr.

Sandra was born on July 11, 1956 in Bakersfield, California. Sandra was a wife to Norbert Camacho and a loving mother to her four children, a caring and always there grandma to her grandchildren, some of who she helped raise and loved as her own. She always made sacrifices for her family and would do anything for them. She will be missed and loved, her memories cherished forever.

Services: Viewing followed by Rosary Tuesday May 7, 2019, 5pm-8pm at Basham-Hopson Funeral Care Chapel, 620 Oregon Street, Bakersfield, Ca. Mass: Wednesday May 8, 2019, 10am at St.Joseph Catholic Church, 1515 Baker Street, Bakersfield, Ca

Published in Bakersfield Californian on May 7, 2019
