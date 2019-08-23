|
|
SARA ELIZABETH HUDSON
August 19, 1997 - August 19, 2019
Sara Elizabeth Hudson, of Dallas, Texas, passed away on her 22nd birthday on Monday, August 19, 2019. Sara will forever and always be held in the hearts of all who knew and loved her as an exceptionally beautiful and sweet soul. She was known for her beauty, shinning from the inside out, her confidence, cleverness, charm, and loving nature. She was the pride and joy of her family and friends. She will be remembered for her graceful living as a precious person who balanced working hard and having fun.
Sara Hudson was born on August 19, 1997 in Dallas. She graduated from Cushing Academy in Ashburnham and then from the University of Arkansas with a B.A. in Business Marketing. Sara went to work for Schneider Transportation in Dallas as a Logistics Sales Account Executive. In her short time, she was recognized as an outstanding employee.
Among Sara's many interests and activities, Sara was above all a fly fisherman. Her most cherished memories were the summers she spent in Montana fishing the Madison River with her family. During her time at the University of Arkansas, she was an active member and club officer of the University's Fly Fishing Club.
She is survived by her parents, Laura Sacco and Andrew Hudson; brother Brandon Sacco; grandmother Eunice Sacco; aunts Eugenia Hudson King and Angela Aragon; uncles Frank-Paul King, James Christian Hudson, Anthony, Philip, and John Sacco; her cousins Jonathan and Christian King, Claire Hudson, Philip Sacco, Claudia Aragon, Giovanna and Gian Carlo Sacco; and her loving Lab-Whippet mix, Beaux. She was preceded in death by her grandparents Betty Hudson and Ben Sacco.
Services will be held at 4:00 pm on Monday, August 26, 2019 at Saint Michael and All Angels Episcopal Church, 8011 Douglas Ave, Dallas, TX 75225. Memorials may be made to the Dallas Police Department Homicide Unit 1400 S Lamar Street, Dallas, Texas 75216.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Aug. 23, 2019