Home

POWERED BY

Sarah Anne Meyers

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sarah Anne Meyers Obituary

SARAH ANNE MEYERS
1976 - 2019

Sarah attended Roosevelt, Chipman, and Highland High class of 1994. She played flute in the HHS band. She also swam for HHS and was a summer lifeguard for the City of Bakersfield.

She obtained degrees in Respiratory Therapy and a Masters in Healthcare Administration.

Sadly, Sarah's career unraveled quickly as she battled alcoholism, drugs and mental illness.

She is survived by her sons Matt, Emerson, Everett, her parents Ken Meyers and Maureen Walsh-Meyers, her sisters Molly and Katie.

Sarah was preceded in death by her mother Diane.

A private family interment will be held. Visit Bashamfuneralcare.com In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Save A Life Today (SALT) via www.saltkc.org

Published in Bakersfield Californian on Sept. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sarah's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.