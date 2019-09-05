|
|
SARAH ANNE MEYERS
1976 - 2019
Sarah attended Roosevelt, Chipman, and Highland High class of 1994. She played flute in the HHS band. She also swam for HHS and was a summer lifeguard for the City of Bakersfield.
She obtained degrees in Respiratory Therapy and a Masters in Healthcare Administration.
Sadly, Sarah's career unraveled quickly as she battled alcoholism, drugs and mental illness.
She is survived by her sons Matt, Emerson, Everett, her parents Ken Meyers and Maureen Walsh-Meyers, her sisters Molly and Katie.
Sarah was preceded in death by her mother Diane.
A private family interment will be held. Visit Bashamfuneralcare.com In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Save A Life Today (SALT) via www.saltkc.org
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Sept. 5, 2019