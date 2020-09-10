SARAH RITA ANN "SALLY" MCNALLY

March 15, 1931 - September 2, 2020

On September 2, 2020, Sarah Rita Ann "Sally" McNally quietly went to be with Our Lord. She was born on March 15, 1931, in Yankton, South Dakota to George and Madonna Patricia Menagh. She was married for 55 years to her best friend, John McNally.

She is survived by her sister Mary Lerda, Donna (Jean) Laborde, Jim (Susan) Menagh and Georgia (Michael) Botsakos. She is also survived by her son Sean, daughter Sheila McNally Kretzmer (Bob), daughter Theresa Ruwitch (Jim) of Louisville, CO and son Timothy (Theresa) McNally.

Sally spent her earliest years on a Sioux Indian reservation in Chamberlain, South Dakota where her parents operated the general store. After graduating from Delano High School in 1948, she studied nursing at St. Mary's College of Nursing in San Francisco. While studying in San Francisco family friends from Ireland introduced her to John, who had recently returned from the Korean War. They were married in 1952 and soon moved to Delano to start their new life.

She frequently introduced herself as "Sally McNally from the San Joaquin Valley". And that was the moment you realized you had just met someone special. She spent her professional life as a nurse. Over the course of more than 40 years she was employed at Delano Hospital, Mercy Hospital and Rosewood among others.

In retirement, Sally and John traveled all over the US and into Canada in their motor homes, making lifelong friends along the way. Theirs was a unique and beautiful relationship. The more time they spent together the more they enjoyed each other's company. When they weren't traveling, they could be found volunteering at the Golden Empire Gleaners or at any variety of activities at St. Philip's Church. Their kids always knew if they needed to find them, a sure bet would be to go to noon mass at St. Philip's and there they would be.

Sally will be affectionately remembered for so many beautiful qualities. She was a uniquely compassionate caretaker to anyone in need. She could connect with almost anyone, regardless of age or circumstance. She had a razor sharp mind and wit that was always on display. More than that though, she was the greatest mom and grandma imaginable. She was always, always present and supportive. And she never said goodbye without making sure you knew how deeply you were loved.

She leaves behind a legacy of kindness and loyalty for those who survive her, including her grandchildren Kevin, Justin and Molly McNally, Rory (Tiffany) Kamerman Kretzmer and Kathleen Kretzmer (Robby) Bostain, Philip (Meghan) Ruwitch, Sara and Trevor Ruwitch and great grandchildren Emma Jones, Colton Ruwitch and Scottie Bostain.

