Scott Richard Fraser

June 20, 1983 - September 2, 2020

Scott was a loving son, brother, and uncle. He is preceded in death by his father and sister, Donald and Jennifer Fraser. He is survived by his mother, Christina Fraser, his sister and her husband, Julie and Casey Ford, 2 nieces, Jennifer and Samantha Ford, and 1 nephew, David Ford. His services will be held on Wednesday the 7th of October, 2020, at Union Cemetery at 10am.