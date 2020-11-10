1/1
Scott Huffman
SCOTT CAMERON HUFFMAN
February 5, 1978 - August 21, 2020

Son of Don and Judy Huffman, Scott Cameron Huffman was born February 5, 1978, at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, California. He was raised in Riverside, California where he attended Polytechnic High School, graduating in 1996. He continued his education at Cuesta College in San Luis Obispo, California, where he discovered his passion for welding and metal fabrication. Excelling in his trade, Scott moved to Bakersfield, California and started his own business, Huffman Metal Fabrication (HMF) "building dreams', from custom motorcycles to a mobile barber shop.

Scott will always be remembered for his contagious laughter, generous heart and devotion to those he loved the most. He is survived by his two daughters: Riley, and Avery, step-daughter: Taylor, aunt: Marilyn, uncle: Bill, fiance: Mallory and her son: Rowdy and many family friends that loved him deeply.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at 11 AM at 1200 Olive Branch Community Church in Bakersfield, California.



Published in Bakersfield Californian on Nov. 10, 2020.
