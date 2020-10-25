Scott Manda

Scott Kenneth (Kenny)Manda

October 8, 1961-September 17, 2020

It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of Kenny Manda on September 17, 2020.

Kenny was born and raised in Bakersfield on October 8, 1961to Jerry and Francine Manda. He went to BHS and graduated in 1979. He took great personal pride in being the first to toss his cap at graduation, having painted "Manda Rules" on the famous BHS Water Tower. He went on to California State University, Fresno, where he graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Art History. He continued at Cal Poly SLO towards his master's degree.

Kenny was always curious, and desired to learn about other countries and cultures. After graduating college, he traveled through Europe on his own for almost a year using the several languages he had learned to speak. This culminated with a visit to Israel along the border of Jordan, where he swam in the mystical Black Sea.

Kenny spent his recent years in the family business where he worked with special needs adults and was known for his spirit, booming voice, big laugh and great stories. Kenny was a lifelong Green Bay Packers fan and enjoyed going to games when he could. He also loved riding his Harley Davidson and collecting unusual paintings and model trains with his son.

Kenny was many things to many people; but most of all, he was a devoted and loving father to his son, Miles. He and Miles always looked forward to, and participated in, the Westchester July 4th Parades. He enjoyed watching Miles learn how to swim at the Racquet Club and laughing because his house was the one all of Miles friends came to for swimming and snacks. Miles meant the world to him, and he always said Miles was his greatest achievement.

Kenny is survived by his son Miles, 11; his fiance, Elizabeth Bart; his father, Jerry Manda; his two brothers Mark (and wife Mary) Manda and Greg Manda; his niece Gerrica Manda, and his grandmother Marjorie Lum. He is also survived by the extended family of Mercie Penarejo and many family and friends. The family would also like to send a special thank you to Nympa Russell for her many years of loyalty.

Kenny is preceded in death by his grandparents, Albert C. Lum and Gladys Smith; Glendayle and Jessie Manda, and his mother Francine Lum Manda.

Graveside Services are scheduled for 10:30 a.m. on Friday, October 30 at Union Cemetery.

www.doughtycalhounomeara.com