SCOTT MICHAEL MCNUTT
September 11, 1980 - September 23, 2019
Scott went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus, after a long fight with cancer.
Scott was born in Bakersfield, California and lived his entire life there, attending Foothill High, Bakersfield College, and eventually starting a career with the County of Kern at Employers' Training Resource in 2000. He worked there for 19 years except for a 2 1/2 year stint with the County Counsel's office.
Scott enjoyed movies, games with friends, playing and listening to music, and he loved animals and being in nature. He also loved to travel, especially cruising. He fulfilled his goal of achieving the highest tier of Princess Cruise's loyalty program by reaching Elite Status.
Scott's faith was very important to him. He knew he was a sinner saved by grace, through faith, in Christ alone. His eternal hope in Christ was how he was able to face his worldly end without fear.
A celebration of Scott's life will be held at Parkside Church, 2515 Church St. Bakersfield, CA 93306 at 9:30 am on November 30, 2019. The treats he blessed many with will be served afterwards.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to the Parkside Church Missions fund or the .
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Nov. 24, 2019