FOREVER IN OUR HEARTS
SEAN E. FARLEY
April 17, 2018
Thank you to all who reached out to us this past year, for your prayers, and for your support.
Ginny & Patrick
A fund has been established in Sean's memory to provide scholarships to intervention graduates of Fruitvale Junior High. Contributions can be made to the Sean E. Farley Memorial Scholarship Fund c/o Kern Community Foundation, 3300 Truxtun Ave., Suite 220, Bakersfield, CA 93301 or go to
www.kernfoundation.org
and click on "Give Now" in the upper right hand corner and scroll through a list of funds to find Sean's Scholarship Fund.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Apr. 14, 2019