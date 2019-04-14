Home

POWERED BY

Sean Farley

In Memoriam Condolences Flowers

FOREVER IN OUR HEARTS
SEAN E. FARLEY
April 17, 2018

Thank you to all who reached out to us this past year, for your prayers, and for your support.

Ginny & Patrick

A fund has been established in Sean's memory to provide scholarships to intervention graduates of Fruitvale Junior High. Contributions can be made to the Sean E. Farley Memorial Scholarship Fund c/o Kern Community Foundation, 3300 Truxtun Ave., Suite 220, Bakersfield, CA 93301 or go to

www.kernfoundation.org

and click on "Give Now" in the upper right hand corner and scroll through a list of funds to find Sean's Scholarship Fund.

www.bakersfield.com/obits

Published in Bakersfield Californian on Apr. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.