In Loving Memory of SETH LEE HENDERSON
May 15 1980 ~ July 8, 2006
13 years, and yet it seems like only yesterday. We still think of you everyday. They say we will heal with time, I am not sure this is true, to this day we still cry for you.
Son, I know we will see each other again one Glorious day. Until then we have our memories and your nocturnal visits. Oh how I Love when I get to see you then. I thank God every day for Him allowing me to be your Mom. I know you are our Guardian Angel. Thank you for being my Son.
Know that you are Loved and Missed
Now and Forever
Published in Bakersfield Californian on July 8, 2019