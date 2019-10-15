Home

Sgt. Lester Domenico "Domenico" Baroncini Jr.

Sgt. Lester Domenico "Domenico" Baroncini Jr. In Memoriam

In Loving Memory of Sgt. Lester Domenico Baroncini Jr. "Domenico"
January 19, 1973 - October 15, 2006

"One Hell of a Fine Cowboy

"

Thirteen years have now passed since we received the sad news that our son Domenico was killed in Iraq. Unfortunately, he will never be able to return to the ranching life that he loved and to the family that loved him dearly. These past years without Domenico have only been made bearable with the support of our dear family and friends and for this we are eternally grateful. Special thanks continually go out to Domenico's friends who have kept him alive in their hearts and minds.

Your Loving Family

Published in Bakersfield Californian on Oct. 15, 2019
