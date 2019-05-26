|
SHARON ANN YAGER NORTHSHORE
August 8, 1943 - May 6, 2019
Our mom, Sharon Ann Northrop, passed away Monday, May 6th as a result of a stroke she suffered in February.
She entered this world on August 8, 1943 in Red Bluff, CA born to Sherman and Iris Yager. As our grandfather was in oil her life consisted of many moves in the US and Canada. Her family landed in Bakersfield during her high school years and she graduated from BHS in 1961. She entered Lufkin Business School and went to work for B of A where she met and married Dale Northrop on April 11, 1964. They were married until his passing on December 8, 2017. Mom didn't work when we were young. She was room mom, soccer mom, seamstress of our matching clothes and anything that we needed. Our family left Bakersfield for San Jose, CA in 1974 where we met many lifelong loved ones. They always considered Bakersfield home and moved back in 1984. Mom entered back into the workforce in Bakersfield working for KSA Architects for 36 years. Mom and Dad traveled the world once we were grown. Later in life Mom loved gardening and spending time with her grandchildren. She loved all people and animals, pugs in particular. A true angel on Earth.
She was preceded in death by her loving parents and husband. She is survived by her children, Kendra Suthers and Stacy (Scott) Weaver, grandchildren Hailey & Bridget Suthers, Audrey & Robert Weaver and her host of New Zealand Kiwi Family.
At her request she elected to be cremated and interned with dad at the Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Arvin, CA. May they rest in peace together. No services are planned at her wish.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on May 26, 2019