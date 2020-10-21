Sharon Cundiff

SHARON ANN CUNDIFF (NANA)

August 31, 1939 - October 14, 2020

Sharon was born on August 31, 1939, in Miami, OK to Ruby & Jake Lowery. Sharon married the love of her life, George Cundiff Jr. on May 2, 1953, and were blessed with 5 daughters: Georgia Payne, Katie Claborn, Tresha Beam, Tammy Cundiff & Linda Hansen; 14 grandchildren, 25 great grandchildren & 2 great-great grandchldren.

On October 14, 2020, Sharon left this earth to be with the LORD at age 81. Sharon passed away peacefully at home with her family at her bedside.

Sharon and George moved to Bakersfield, California, in 1966 where they raised their family and ran a successful construction business. Later in life, Sharon became a greeter at Walmart on White Lane and was the Smile at the door for 10 years.

Sharon was predeceased in death by her loving husband of 48 years, George Cundiff, Jr., and her beloved daughter, Tresha Beam. Sharon was also predeceased in death by her sister, Catherine Mills and her brother, Everett Lowery, Sr.

Graveside Services will be held at the Greenlawn SW/Panama Lane location on Friday, October 23, 2020 at 1 pm.