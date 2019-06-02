|
SHARON K. (COPELAND) JOHNSON
May 10, 1947 - May 27, 2019
Sharon K. Copeland Johnson went to be with her Heavenly Father after a battle with A fib and kidney failure. She was a beloved wife and mother. She was a kind and generous person and made a difference in all she did. She was a great role model and wonderful mother. She will be missed everyday.
Sharon a lifelong resident of Bakersfield was born in Oildale to Ray and Zelma Copeland. She went to Beardsley Elementary, graduated from North High in 1965, and attended Bakersfield College. Just celebrated 50 year wedding anniversary in February.
Sharon worked for Mercy Hospital for 17 years, 5 years in Baskin Robins which we owned, and 20 years with Optimal Home Health. She was active in Castle Elementary P.T.A., coached 6 years of AYSO soccer with Randy. She was an active Christian at Valley Baptist Church in the Encouragers Class, always looked forward to singing in the "Singing Christmas Tree" for 15 years. She was a born again Christian from an early age.
She is survived by her husband Randy Johnson, two sons Brian Johnson and Brett Johnson, grandchildren Joseph Tallman and Joel Johnson, sisters Carol Magner, Patricia Beasley, Lenora Wood, many nieces, nephews, and cousins all who will miss her.
Service will be held at Tuesday, June 4th, at Valley Baptist Church, Fruitvale Dr. at 10:00am.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on June 2, 2019