1/
Sharon Lynn Smith
1958 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sharon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

SHARON LYNN SMITH
February 20, 1958 - July 12, 2020

Sharon Lynn Smith was born February 20, 1958 to Charles and Mary Smith in Wayne, Michigan. Sharon was the youngest of four children.

Sharon was a student at Eastern Missouri University. She moved to Encinitas, California in 1978, where she worked in banking. She continued her banking career when she relocated to Bakersfield, California in 1989.

Sharon was preceded in death by father, Charles Melvin Smith, mother, Mary Lou (Sharp) Smith and brother, Charles Edward Smith.

Sharon is survived by sisters, Deborah Smith, Kathryn (Smith) Muilenburg and sister-in-law, Linda (Giles) Smith, as well as niece and nephews.

No services are planned at this time.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Jul. 22, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved