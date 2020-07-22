SHARON LYNN SMITH

February 20, 1958 - July 12, 2020

Sharon Lynn Smith was born February 20, 1958 to Charles and Mary Smith in Wayne, Michigan. Sharon was the youngest of four children.

Sharon was a student at Eastern Missouri University. She moved to Encinitas, California in 1978, where she worked in banking. She continued her banking career when she relocated to Bakersfield, California in 1989.

Sharon was preceded in death by father, Charles Melvin Smith, mother, Mary Lou (Sharp) Smith and brother, Charles Edward Smith.

Sharon is survived by sisters, Deborah Smith, Kathryn (Smith) Muilenburg and sister-in-law, Linda (Giles) Smith, as well as niece and nephews.

No services are planned at this time.