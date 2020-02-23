|
|
SHARON MARIE DODGE
1930 - 2020
Sharon Marie Dodge was born on March 2, 1930 and peacefully passed away on February 7, 2020. Sharon was born to Alva and Elza Sanders in Banning, CA. As a child the Sanders' family moved to Bakersfield, CA. Sharon attended local schools and in 1947 she graduated from Kern County Union High School (BHS).
In 1952 she married the love of her life Robert Eugene Dodge. Sharon and Robert (Bobby) operated a family oil company in Maricopa, CA. and were members of the Independent Oil Producers Agency (IOPA) for many years. They were married 60 years and together they raised three children. Sharon was a devoted wife, mother and Meema. She spent her time cooking/baking delicious recipes, entertaining guests, gardening, sewing, and loving her family. She had an intense love for her pets over the years. Sharon was an avid golfer and played in many tournaments. When she wasn't playing she was watching golf on TV. She belonged to the Buena Vista Women's Golf Club and attended luncheons with the ladies as often as possible. She was active in politics for many years. Sharon lived her life to the fullest with her witty sense of humor and passion for her jewelry and brightly fashioned wardrobe.
Sharon was preceded in death by her parents Alva and Elza, her brother Jerry Sanders, her daughter CynDee, husband Robert (Bobby), and many dear friends. She is survived by her son Bruce (Lori) Dodge, her son Randy (Julie) Dodge, six grandchildren, Trevin (Amy) Drew, Tawny (Ryan) Olsen, Shannon Dodge, Blake (Laura) Dodge, Hannah Dodge, Konner Dodge; six great grandchildren Callie, Ashlyn, River, Sariah, Cooper and Hudson, her sister Leanda Wright and special friend Pamm Larson. Rest in Peace Meema, joined together with Bobby forever.
Memorial Service Friday, February 28, 2020 at 9:15am at Bakersfield National Cemetery.
DOUGHTY-CALHOUN-O'MEARA FUNERAL HOME
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Feb. 23, 2020