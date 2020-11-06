SHARON (HARRISON) REED

March 9, 1940 - October 26, 2020

Sharon, an ambassador of Jesus Christ, celebrated a reunion with family and friends in heaven on October 26, 2020 at the age of 80. The surprise party was attended by her parents, brother Bob, sister Donna and her dear Lord Jesus!

Sharon was born to Harold and Margaret Harrison in Bakersfield, CA. She attended Bakersfield High School and was very involved with The First Baptist Church. She met the love of her life when she was only 14 years old, Robert (Bob) Reed, while at a church function. They married five years later and were happily married for 61 years. They raised two children, Tim and Cindy, here in Bakersfield. She loved being a wife, mother and grandmother and felt that loving and serving her family was her main ministry for the Lord Jesus.

In addition to being a wonderful wife and mother, Sharon worked hard at many secretarial jobs to help put her children through college including at the First Baptist Church, the Bakersfield Superintendent of Schools Office, and for Special Education. Throughout her entire life, Sharon loved and served her Lord. She held an unwavering faith in God and was an example of Christ's love to all who met her.

Sharon is survived by her husband Bob Reed, son Tim Reed (Jozi), and daughter Cindy Moore (Tem) as well as her grandchildren Anna, Jessie, Jake, Leah, and Josh. Sharon was adored by all her family. Her gentle and quiet spirit, humor and laughter will be so missed.

Sharon's Memorial will be on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at 11:00 at Hillcrest Memorial Park, 9101 Kern Canyon Rd, Bakersfield, CA 93306. It will be held in the outdoor garden gazebo.