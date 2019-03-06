|
SHEILA JANE HANSEN (HAYES)
August 27, 1964 - February 23, 2019
Sheila Jane Hansen (Hayes) was born in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma on August 27, 1964, and passed away unexpectedly in Bakersfield, California, at her home, on February 23, 2019.
Sheila lived in Oklahoma for only a short part of her life before she moved to Bakersfield. She worked and lived in Bakersfield the rest of her life.
Sheila graduated from North High School on June 9, 1983. Sheila often talked fondly about her time at North High School and all the great times she had, and the lifelong friends she made there.
After graduating from high school, Sheila attended Bakersfield College, and at the same time she went to work full time for the Kern County Sheriff's Office, in the jail office. While working at the jail, Sheila met and married the love of her life, Deputy Steve Hansen. Sheila and Steve were married on May 21, 1988.
Shortly after her marriage to Steve, Sheila left the Sheriff's Office and went to work for the Kern High School District in their financial office.
On November 29, 1991, Sheila gave birth to her first child, Christopher Steven Hansen. Tyler Garrett Hansen was born on January 24, 1998, and on December 22, 1998, her daughter Heather Nicole Hansen was born.
After Heather was born, Sheila became a stay at home mom. Sheila was a loving mother and wife the rest of her life. During her time at home, Sheila became a Mary Kay consultant, and excelled in this profession. Anyone that knew Sheila, knew that she always tried to look her best.
On May 21, 2018, Steve and Sheila celebrated their 30th wedding anniversary in Las Vegas. Sheila loved to travel, but her favorite place to go was Pismo Beach. Sheila loved to lay on the sand and read, play beach volleyball with her family, and other beach games. During the night time hours, Sheila loved to stroll down to the shops on Main St. and browse. A family tradition Sheila looked forward to each year was stopping by Morro Bay, on her way home from Pismo Beach, to stroll though all the shops and to have lunch at the Hofbrau sandwich shop with her family.
Sheila is preceded in death by her father, Bob Hayes, her mother, Wilma Brown, and her stepfather, Bill Brown.
Sheila is survived by her husband Steve, her three children, Christopher, Tyler and Heather, Christopher's girlfriend Tiffany Pennington, Sheila's sisters Renee and Susie, her brother Billy and Jerry, and many nieces and nephews. Her mother-in-law, Barbara Hansen, her sister-in-law Julie Hansen, her brother-in-law Tim Hansen, his wife Linda Hansen, and their son Chase Hansen.
Sheila was loved so much by her husband, family and friends, and she will be missed very, very much.
All Services will be held at Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Visitation: Thursday, March 7, 2019 6-9p.m. Funeral Service at Hillcrest Memorial Chapel Friday, March 8, 2019 at 2:00 p.m.