In Loving Memory of Sheila Marjorie
Morison-Trenchard-Fowler-
Smalley
April 9, 1920 - February 8, 2008
It's your birthday again mom, "99", wow! 11 long years of missing you and missing Christmas, Thanksgiving, Easter and Birthdays. It has been long and difficult 11 years without you. Thanks again for all the happy memories that will be treasured forever in our hearts. We all miss your positive personality, smile, laughter and all your love. But most of all...we miss you! Mom, you will always be in our lives and hearts. Until we meet again, we are remembering and loving you.
Your baby daughter, Robin, family and friends,
Big Dreams Forever
Don't cry for me,
I'm not gone.
My soul is at rest,
my heart lives on.
Light a candle
for me to see,
and hold on to my memory,
but save your tears
for I'm still here,
by your side
through the years.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Apr. 9, 2019