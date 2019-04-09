Home

Sheila Smalley

In Loving Memory of Sheila Marjorie
Morison-Trenchard-Fowler-
Smalley
April 9, 1920 - February 8, 2008

It's your birthday again mom, "99", wow! 11 long years of missing you and missing Christmas, Thanksgiving, Easter and Birthdays. It has been long and difficult 11 years without you. Thanks again for all the happy memories that will be treasured forever in our hearts. We all miss your positive personality, smile, laughter and all your love. But most of all...we miss you! Mom, you will always be in our lives and hearts. Until we meet again, we are remembering and loving you.

Your baby daughter, Robin, family and friends,

Big Dreams Forever

Don't cry for me,

I'm not gone.

My soul is at rest,

my heart lives on.

[email protected]

www.bakersfield.com/obits

Published in Bakersfield Californian on Apr. 9, 2019
