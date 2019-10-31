|
SHELBY MCDANIEL
January 19, 1937 - October 28, 2019
Shelby McDaniel, 82, passed away on October 28, 2019, at her home in Wasco.
Shelby Jean Keeling was born to Abe and Lucy in Roseland, Arkansas, on January 19, 1937. Her family moved to California when she was a child and eventually settled in Wasco. It was there she met the love of her life, Jack McDaniel. They met while Shelby was still in high school, fell in love, and married on April 6, 1956. They had two sons, Randall and Warren, and had a wonderful life together. Heartbroken after losing her husband of over 63 years, Shelby and Jack were separated for only 13 days before she joined him in their eternal home in Heaven.
After accepting Jesus as her Savior as a young adult, Shelby served in her church throughout her life, as her health allowed. She loved her community and worked as a dispatcher/clerk in both the Wasco and Shafter Police Departments for several years. Shelby was a wonderful mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, and the love she showed to everyone was the greatest gift she could give her family and friends.
Shelby is survived by her sister, Linda Bergstrasser; her sons, Randy (Sandie), and Warren (Cathy); her grandchildren, Melanie McDaniel, Kristy (Michael) Prestridge, Jason (Cassandra) McDaniel, Stacy McDaniel, and Scotty (Natalie) McDaniel; and her great-grandchildren, Dylan McDaniel, Kylie McDaniel, Addilyn Prestridge, Brylie Dillard, Nathan Prestridge, Jaxson McDaniel, and Mack McDaniel. The family would like to say a special thank you to Maribel Hernandez, who loved and cared for Shelby over the past year.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, November 2, 2019, at 1:00pm at the Wasco Cemetery. It will be officiated by Pastor Kevin White of Griffith Baptist Church.