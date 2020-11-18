SHERLE ARAUJO-THOMPSON

July 13, 1943 - November 13, 2020

Sherle Pollard was born on July 13, 1943 in Aulto, Oklahoma. She went home to be with the Lord on November 13th while surrounded by her loved ones.

She was blessed with an abundant family to include: husband Lowell; children Ricky, Lynda and Mike, Brian and Lori, twins-Shawn and Fawn; adopted great-granddaughter Kylee; grandchildren Matt, Amanda, Danny, Mike, Kassi, Kyle, Michael, Amber, Chelsey, Jayme, Mason, Kailey, Karlie, Brendon, Justin, Courtney, Christopher, and Nathan; 28 great-grandchildren; siblings Kenny and Consuelo Pollard, Robin Craig, and many extended family.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Wanda Billington-Merritt and Alvin Lee Pollard, brothers Ronnie and Gary, sister Sudie, son Timmy, and grandson Mason.

Sherle found fulfillment in the simplicity of life through breakfast dates, bargain shopping, decorating her home, and anything related to being a "Gaga" to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. As she would say, "bring more joy to your life by appreciating the smallest of things. Feel blessed for the things we often taken for granted."

She was reunited with her childhood sweetheart, Lowell Thompson in the recent time before her passing. They rekindled their love after 62 years, and married on August 4, 2020. They said their vows at the pole they cherished and frequented together as children. She spent her last few months of life the happiest we have ever seen her.

Join us in honor of Sherle on Wednesday November 18, 2020 between 4:00pm-8:00pm for viewing, and Thursday November 19, 2020 at 2:00pm for the service.

Viewing and service will be held at Greenlawn 3700 River Blvd Bakersfield, CA.