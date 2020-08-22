Sherri "Michelle" Kozy

September 26, 1962 - August 2, 2020.

Sherri "Michelle" Kozy, age 57, passed away peacefully August 2, 2020. She was born September 26, 1962 in Tehachapi, California to Robert and Sherryl Chenoweth.

Michelle was a natural born care-taker and truly nurtured everyone around her. She loved the Lord with all of her heart.

For many years Michelle worked in broadcast sales in radio in Bakersfield, California. It suited her outgoing personality. After leaving sales in the nineties, she embarked on her journey into becoming a home builder. Building homes for others suited her giving heart.

Her life is a living example of her favorite Bible verse Luke 10:27 "Love the Lord your God with all your heart and all your soul and all your strength."

Michelle is survived by her brother and wife David and Julie Ann Chenoweth; her sister Shawna Vargas; her daughter Jennifer Phillips; and grandchildren James and Jordan Phillips. All of whom she loved deeply.

Please join us in celebrating her life Tuesday, August 25, 2020, at 9:00 am at Greenlawn Funeral Home. Due to COVID the funeral service will be live streamed.