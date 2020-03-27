|
SHERRY BLOEMHOF ESCALANTE
April 6, 1967 - March 25, 2020
Sherry Bloemhof Escalante was born on April 6, 1967. A loving wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, niece and friend, she left this earth to be reunited with her parents, Hank and Donna Bloemhof, her brother Henry, and many other beloved family and friends on March 25, 2020.
Born in Bakersfield, Sherry briefly lived in Shafter before her family relocated to Wasco, California where she was raised. A proud Tiger, Sherry graduated from Wasco High School in 1985 and to this day would turn the volume up whenever "Eye of the Tiger" played.
It was uncommon to see Sherry without her soulmate, Tim. The couple's first date was April 30, 1986, and the two married less than a year later on February 6, 1987. Most mornings for Tim and Sherry were spent sipping their coffee and reading together on the loveseat in their bedroom. Tim and Sherry spent thirty-three amazing years together before her passing. The pair was blessed with three children-Timmy, Ryan (Kristyn), and Nicole. Sherry was also thrilled to become a "nanny" in September 2020 with the expected arrival of their first grandson.
Sherry was a devoted caretaker in all aspects of life. She worked faithfully alongside her husband, keeping books for the family business, Escalante Construction. She proudly volunteered in her children's classrooms and enjoyed organizing activities like the Annual Garces Gala. She was a faithful parishioner at Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church where you could often find her serving as a Eucharistic Minister or just a friendly face greeting others at Sunday mass.
Sherry was a true social butterfly attracting friends from all walks of life that found refuge in her kindness, gentle demeanor, and unabashed generosity. She always had enough time for her family, her friends, and her Route 44 ice tea with extra ice and one Sweet 'n Low. She loved traveling Europe with Tim and her Aunt and Uncle, David and Bonnie. When she was not traveling Sherry loved entertaining and always made sure you had a full plate, a replenished drink, and a great time.
A graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 28, 2020, at Shafter Cemetery, 18662 Sante Fe Way, Shafter, California. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly asks donations be made to Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton's "Building Fund." Please address checks to Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton, 12300 Reina Road, Bakersfield, California 93312.