SHIRLEY ANN BOZINA
August 29, 1950 - May 16, 2019
With Mount Hood and Mount Adams in view and the Columbia River flowing through canyons of the Gorge nearby, Shirley Bozina passed away quietly and peacefully surrounded by family at her home in Hood River, Oregon on Thursday, May 16, 2019. A lifelong, celebrated teacher in the Bakersfield City School District, her career peaked at Sequoia Middle School. The many who mourn Shirley's loss can garner comfort remembering her care, concern, understanding, respect, good will and optimism were absolutely genuine and heartfelt. Shirley's students meant everything to her, and those who knew and worked with her can find solace knowing, beyond all doubts, they held a precious place in her heart; likewise for colleagues with whom she collaborated closely.
Shirley dedicated her life to her students, her career, her family and a small number of heartfelt friends. She practiced and enjoyed an extended, decorated teaching career in the Bakersfield City School District. A mentor teacher and academic coach at Sequoia Middle School for many years, Shirley was issued a "Certificate of Commendation" in recognition of her demonstrated excellence in the teaching profession by former California Superintendent of Public Instruction Bill Honig. However, it was never recognition or notoriety that Shirley sought. Her utmost objective was the realization of a passionate, unrelenting effort to educate, nourish, and support students as well as less-experienced faculty, while continuing to learn from and within her community.
Though administrative positions were available to her, she valued her role teaching students and mentoring faculty too much to leave classroom responsibilities and their extensions behind. She remained a dedicated educator for nearly 40 years touching hearts, guiding, and inspiring many. Shirley was responsive to all of her students. She celebrated student successes and taught students to learn from difficulties. She had a talent for helping students and their parents understand each other, contend with educational processes, and reconcile differences that experience, interests, and instincts generated. Indeed, her nourishing spirit was often as instructive to students' parents as it was to students themselves. Kind, forgiving yet intellectually fearless, and open to each student's idiosyncrasies, talents, and weaknesses, Shirley was iconic as a teacher yet carried a certain humility that made her shy in the face of compliments and gratitude.
Born in Arvin, Shirley was three years old when the family moved to Bakersfield. She remained in Bakersfield throughout her life with two exceptions. She spent two years in Santa Cruz, CA and attended Cabrillo College and UC Santa Cruz before returning to Bakersfield and earning a baccalaureate and teaching credential at California State University, Bakersfield. The second absence from Bakersfield occurred over the past two years in Hood River, Oregon where Shirley moved to be near her grandnieces and nephew Trevor Martin Bozina's family.
In Oregon, she spoke frequently of friends made throughout her career. Co-teacher Dwane Johnson held a particularly bright spot on Shirley's landscape. The humor, savvy, unwavering friendship and collegiality he offered continually nourished her. If thoughts became muddled, her rapport with Dwane buoyed perspectives and sparked humor as they generated insights. Likewise, Mike and Keeley Eagan who Shirley had mentored, found an ongoing and productive friendship with Shirley - be it in the review of textbooks or savoring a meal together at Cafe Med or Woolgrowers. Friend and long-time colleague Annis Cassells visited Shirley not long before Shirley's death. Overlooking the Cascades, they sipped wine, played with ideas, and laughed and cried resurrecting memories of times past.
Throughout her life, there was one friend who seems to have always been with Shirley-from elementary school up until the present. Sandra Sabonjian's friendship was never too far from Shirley's thoughts. After all, when very young they teamed together at Longfellow Elementary School to compete in arts productions, performing the Charleston in well-choreographed, skillfully danced vignettes. Cherished photos of those moments remain. Sandy remained in touch with Shirley after moving to San Diego. Somehow, they always seemed to be within earshot of each other-no matter what distances were involved. Sandy noted that among Shirley's multiple supportive phrases, "Bless Your Heart" was frequently heard, a colloquialism Shirley picked up from her mother.
Though Shirley never formally married, her life partner was Wayne Brown. Their love for each other transcended formalities and conditions. When Shirley was the life support for her sister Mary, her mother Louise, and her father Marty Bozina throughout severe phases of their illnesses, Wayne Brown was always there with and for Shirley. Wayne was the quiet strength upon which Shirley could lean when times grew strenuous and emotional. Also characteristic of their union was waterskiing on Lake Ming, trips to the Central Coast, and snow skiing at Mammoth Mountain and in the Sierras.
Wayne's daughter, Denise Davis, who Shirley mentored, nurtured, loved and guided like her own child, remained in touch with Shirley through the years. Denise's daughters referred to Shirley as "Grandmother 3". Denise was able to visit Shirley in her final days, and they enjoyed recapturing earlier stages of their friendship. It was on this visit that Shirley and Denise enjoyed wine tasting at Marchesi Vineyards and Winery in Hood River.
Shirley was predeceased by her mother Louise Bozina, father Marty Bozina, and sister Mary Bozina King. Shirley spent some of her happiest moments on the beaches of Maui vacationing with sister Mary. After Mary's passing, Shirley adopted Mary's little canine "Angelina," who could be seen close to Shirley until an incurable illness took Angelina about a year ago.
Surviving Shirley are brother, Robert Bozina and his wife Carmela of San Francisco, CA; their daughter and Shirley's niece Carmen Bozina of Hollywood, CA; nephew Trevor Martin Bozina with wife Mallory and their three daughters, Shirley's grandnieces, Zoey (6 years old) and twins Anika and Pella (4 years old) all of Hood River, OR. Shirley found much joy in Hood River playing, chatting, laughing, accompanying and shepherding her three grandnieces.
Shirley was very proud of her nephew Trevor, a graduate of Cal Maritime and Bar Pilot on Puget Sound, WA. She befriended him as he grew through the stages of life. For her niece Carmen Bozina, Shirley was a proud and steadfast friend who consulted with Carmen through her education, undergraduate work at UCLA, and offered support as Carmen launched her career at Capitol Records and MTheory LLC. To the young ones, Shirley was always "our favorite Auntie."
There is no saying "goodbye" to an individual like Shirley Bozina. Throughout our days, she lives on in the hearts of people she touched so very deeply. A small, private ceremony is planned for Shirley's internment at Bakersfield's Greenlawn Cemetery where she will come to rest near her sister, mother, father, and partner Wayne Brown. In lieu of flowers or offerings, donations can be made in Shirley's name to Bakersfield City School District, Sequoia Middle School, 1300 Baker Street, Bakersfield, CA 93305.
Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center (Funerals • Receptions • Cremations) 1401 Belmont Avenue, Hood River, Oregon 97031.