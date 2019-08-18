|
SHIRLEY ANN HILL
November 23, 1943 - August 13, 2019
Shirley Ann Hill was born on November 23, 1943 in St. Louis, Missouri, and passed away on August 13, 2019 in Bakersfield, California.
Shirley begin her career as a registered nurse at San Joaquin Hospital transferring over to Wasco State Prison until retirement.
Shirley was preceded in death by her two Daughters Sharon Renee Smith and Stacy Hill Ramos. She is survived by one son in law Miguel Ramos plus two grandchildren Lourin Kemerry Hubbard and a granddaughter Shannon Breyon Smith'Conrad, also two wonderful great grandchildren Riley and Casey. Shirley had a lot of friends and love ones including 2 Brothers and 6 Sisters. Shirley will be deeply missed.
Her memorial service will be held on August 20, 10am, at Church of Christ Christian Ministries, 1416 Wilson Rd., Pastor Donald Vereen Officiating.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Aug. 18, 2019