SHIRLEY ANN STEWART WALKER

November 10, 1943 - August 6, 2020

Shirley was preceded in death by her husband of 45 years Vernon Walker & Parents Wesley and Ellen Stewart.

Shirley is survived by her Children Tambra Head and Bryan Walker, Grand Children, Ashley, Amber , Aubree & Brady, Great Grandchildren. Sisters Linda McCormick, Sandi Foster and Brother Billy Stewart.

Her many passions were entertaining with family and friends and her ministry in music. Shirley was the Lead Singer with her family THE STEWART FAMILY SINGERS and sang on THE GLORY JAMBOREE TV for many years and traveled singing in churches and gospel concerts .

Memorial Service being held Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at GRACE ASEMBLY OF GOD 2800 LARSEN LANE. BAKERSFIELD, CA.