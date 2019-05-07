|
SHIRLEY ANN WIMBERLY
1948 - 2019
Shirley Ann Wimberly - Peacefully passed away on the 1st day of May, 2019.
Shirley was born in Montgomery County, Ohio on March 1st, 1948 to the late Francis and Pearl Girardot. Preceded in death by her brother Thomas Girardot.
She grew up and attended school in Kettering, Ohio. Shirley joined the U.S. Navy in 1968. She met her husband Thomas while stationed at the Naval Air Facilities, Washington D.C. located on Andrews Air Force Base Maryland. They married on March 29th, 1969.
Shirley was a registered Dental Assistant with over twenty-five years of experience. In her early years she worked security for Kmart.
Shirley loved to travel and meet people. She also loved to camp in the desert. Her most enjoyable moments was setting around a campfire talking to family and friends.
Shirley is survived by her husband Thomas, her children Andrew (Ana) Wimberly and Shelley Miller, grandchildren Anel Espinosa, Nicolle Wimberly, Patrick Wimberly, Dean (Valerie) Burkett, Justin Burkett, Brendan Miller, great grandchildren Tyson Burkett, Jeter Burkett, Harper Burkett, Jayden Burkett, brothers Jim (Jeannie) Girardot, Ron (Sue) Girardot, and sister Diann (Dennis) Wells.
Quaker Missionary Etienne De Grellet wrote: I shall pass this way but once; any good that I can do or any kindness I can show to any human being; let me know now. Let me not defer nor neglect it, for I shall not pass this way again.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on May 7, 2019