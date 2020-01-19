|
|
SHIRLEY ANNE BARNES
December 18, 1944 - January 13, 2020
Shirley Anne Barnes, 75, passed away in Bakersfield. Born in Oildale, CA to Marvin Otis Nichols and Inez Hardison.
Retired in 2009 after 26 years as a cafeteria worker at Wayside Elementary School for BCSD.
Preceded in death by her husband of 33 years, James Howard Barnes. Survived by two daughters: Susan Steele (Rick) and Betsy Sherman; three grand-daughters: Rebecca Williams (Michael), Melissa Heberle (Josh), and Renee Sherman; and four great-grandsons: Bryan (10), Mason (10), Ben (6) and Rowan (2).
Mom was a great cook, loved to sew, and loved her dogs.
In lieu of services, a Celebration of Life luncheon is scheduled.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Jan. 19, 2020