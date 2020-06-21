SHIRLEY BETH CODY

December 3, 1934 - June 8, 2020

Shirley Beth Cody, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, friend, nurse and volunteer died June 8 in Bakersfield. She was 85. Shirley was the second of three children born to Thurlow and Olive Ducklow in Bracken, Saskatchewan, Canada. When she was a year-and-a-half, her family moved to Kelvington in Saskatchewan where she attended elementary and high school. Known as Canada's 'hockey factory', Shirley and her brother and sister enjoyed ice skating and curling in their youth.

She decided at a young age that she wanted to become a nurse. She attended St. Boniface Hospital School of Nursing. After two years of general nursing in Canada, Shirley along with her best friend Madeline DeRoo Martinez emigrated to the United States in 1958. They were recruited to work at a new hospital in California's Central Valley, Greater Bakersfield Memorial Hospital.

That same year she married Vincent Cody whom she had met at a Catholic Social Club dance. Sparks flew as he twirled her around the dance floor. Their union was blessed with two sons. Shirley was active in her profession for more than 40 years before she retired in 1996. Ten years ago she had completed all the requirements to become a Legal Nursing Consultant.

A devout Catholic, Shirley was an active member of Christ the King Church where she was a member of its choir, the Ladies Guild and Parish Council, and served as a Eucharistic Minister. She also distributed communion to patients at Memorial Hospital.

Shirley was a cancer survivor, having beaten Non-Hodgkins Lymphoma 21 years ago. A lifelong learner, Shirley loved life. She was fond of historical romance novels, knitting, and gardening. She enjoyed bowling, practicing yoga, walking, and biking. Five years ago she logged her 1,300th mile of water-walking at McMurtry Aquatics Center at the age of 80!

She and Vince loved to dance and were members of the Laf A Lot Dance Club. Shirley was also very social. She was a member of the Red Hat Society, the Sigma Alpha Sorority, Eta Kappa Chapter, a philanthropic group, played bunco for more than 50 years, and served on the board of directors of the Heartland Chapter of the Family Motor Coach Association. Shirley and Vince logged many miles traveling across the United States and Canada, whether by plane or in their recreational vehicle.

Shirley was hard to miss in a crowded room with her beautiful red hair and blue eyes, and she was always impeccably dressed. Reflecting back on her blessed life, she recently wrote that 'the special reward of parenthood were four beautiful grandchildren'. She took great pride in knowing that they were all college graduates.

Shirley was preceded in death by her parents and husband. Those left to remember her fondly are her sister June Lussier, brother Cliff Ducklow and wife Toni, her sons Vincent Jr. and wife Tracey, Mike and wife Tonia, and grandchildren, Drew, Sarah and Alexandra Cody, and Victoria Loomis and husband Chad, and great-grandson Corbin.

A Recitation of the Rosary followed by a Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, June 26 beginning at 3:30 p.m. at Christ the King Church, 1800 Bedford Way. The use of face masks will be required. Interment will take place at a later date at Bakersfield National Cemetery.

Heartfelt appreciation to the many doctors and nurses who cared for and treated Shirley.

