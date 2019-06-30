Home

Shirley Eleanor Westbrook

Shirley Eleanor Westbrook Obituary

SHIRLEY ELEANOR WESTBROOK
LOVING WIFE AND MOTHER
March 10, 1932 - June 14, 2019

Born, lived and passed into glory in Bakersfield, California, the ninth and last child of Clinton and Elizabeth Burlock.

Shirley was preceded in death by her loving husband James Walter Westbrook and beloved daughter Susan Elizabeth Ratliff.

She is succeeded by her children Chris (R.J.) Hansen, Rick (Karen) Westbrook; grandchildren Nick Westbrook, Max Hansen, Micah Hansen; greatgrandchildren Pazlee and Zilee Hansen and Nathaniel and Nolan Westbrook.

We thank God for the example and inspiration she was to all who knew her.

Service will be held July 3rd at 11am at Riverlakes Community Church.

Published in Bakersfield Californian on June 30, 2019
