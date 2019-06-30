|
|
SHIRLEY LOU (LENMARK) ROWLES
1931 - 2019
Shirley was born in San Luis Obispo and moved to Bakersfield at the age of three. She attended Bakersfield High School, Bakersfield College and Fresno State University, Perseverance and great achievements would describe her life. She completed her bachelors and master's degrees while working full time and graduated "summa cum laude".
In 1950 she married Bruce Lenmark. They had two wonderful children, Chris (deceased) and Bryn. A spirit of adventure brought her to constantly try new things. Shirley's earlier years included decades of skiing, rock climbing, backpacking and summer camping through Europe. She also held two pilot's licenses including one for sailplanes.
In 1976 she married the love of her life, Harry Rowles. They enjoyed a warm and loving relationship with his four children. She always wanted to visit new places and experience new things. She and Harry traveled extensively in their motor home in the United States and Canada as well as many trips throughout Europe, Russia, Hungary, Greenland, New Zealand and beyond. Shirley enjoyed going on trips with her children as well. Adventures with her brother Art Huskey and sister-in-law Nanci were always a highlight.
Shirley taught at North Beardsley, Castro Lane and Eissler Elementary Schools. After retiring from 38 years of teaching she was very involved in the art scene. She taught art to children and adults in her lovely Garden Studio. She painted in all media and showed her work in many locations in Bakersfield. She was very active in the Bakersfield Art Association and the development of their Art Centers. She was on their Board of Directors and served on many committees for 20 years. She loved the fellowship of the art world and enjoyed many weeklong painting trips to Yosemite and the Coast with her artist friends.
She is survived by her loving and devoted husband Harry of 43 years; her son Bryn Lenmark, daughter Pam and husband Tom Stenson, daughter Erin Rowles, daughter Michelle and husband Chuck Moore and son Mark and wife Darcy Rowles. She had many grandchildren and great grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother Art Huskey and his wife Nanci. Her circle of friends included former teaching associates and many local artists. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Bakersfield Art Association.
Special thanks to everyone at Hoffman Hospice.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on June 30, 2019