|
SHIRLEY MAXINE LUNDIN
December 22, 1932 - October 21, 2019
Shirley Maxine Lundin was born in Tulsa, Oklahoma to Herman and Dorothy Speer and lived in Bakersfield most of her life. Shirley was a 1950 graduate of East Bakersfield High School. She worked for Pacific Telephone for 32 years and served as President of The Telephone Pioneers. Shirley loved working in the garden and spending time with her family. Right after retirement she loved to travel in the motorhome and traveled to all 48 states. She spent most of her retired life researching her family's genealogy, knitting hats, and sewing quilts.
Shirley is preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Kindley James "Jim" Lundin.
She is survived by her children Charlotte and Bob Finzel, Mark and Genny Lundin, Kevin and Sherri Lundin, Jeff and Paula Lundin, and daughter-in-law Kay Lundin, her Grandchildren Melissa and Randy Silvis, April and Steve Majoros, Brett Lundin and Ashley Lundin, Justin and Susan Lundin, Keith and Taylor Lundin, Andrew and Megan Lundin, Matthew and Heather Lundin, and Timothy Lundin, and her 14 great grandchildren Jakob, Sydney, Stevie, Frankie, Charlie, Oliver, Grace, Gabi, Anneliese, Kieran, Kolton, Jaice, Jaxson and Abigail, sisters Judy Meaglia and Gay Speer.
A special thanks to her great niece Mallory who took such good care of her. Shirley loved everyone and everyone dearly loved Shirley.
Viewing Sunday November 3, 2019, from 5-9 PM, at Hillcrest Memorial Park. Services Monday November 4, 2019, at 2 PM, at Hillcrest Memorial Park.