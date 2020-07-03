SHIRLEY MAY LUCAS

October 28, 1930 - June 23, 2020

Shirley May Lucas, born October 28, 1930, being strong in her belief of one, holy, catholic and apostolic Church entered into eternal life with the Lord the giver of life on June 23, 2020. Shirley, full of life and vitality, was ever the adventuress. She loved poetry, reading, music, dancing the "boogie-woogie," her Steelers, and being surrounded by family and friends. Shirley was emotionally patriotic and easily cried during the singing of the National Anthem. She gave credit to her charm and wit to her Irish ancestry. Whether as a child zooming down Pittsburgh's steep city streets on roller skates, or later in life on California's highways in her '63 T-Bird or '73 450SL, Shirley loved the exhilarating thrill of speed and adventure of travel. Shirley's innate thrill-seeking spirit guided her throughout her lifetime and challenged others to keep up.

Rejoicing her arrival in heaven are her husband Chet, twin sons Paul and Peter, son Kevin, parents Paul and Lillian Bayne, and brother Paul Bayne. Shirley is survived by her daughter Suzanne Gloeckner and husband Stephen, and their sons Sean, David (Judy), and Jon (Kathryn), and their daughter Tamrin Ulrich (Nathan); by her son Kelly and wife Melinda, and their children Amanda, Patrick, and Bridget; and by daughter-in-law Cindy Lucas, widow of Paul, and their daughter Erin Enos (Robert), and son Andrew. Shirley is also survived by great-grandchildren Ryan and Brianna Gloeckner, and Logan and Lucas White. Shirley was the oldest of Paul and Lillian's five children and is survived by her brothers Dennis (Patty), Thomas (Mary Ann), and Michael, as well as many nieces and nephews.

Shirley was born in Detroit, Michigan, and raised in Pittsburgh, PA, attending St. Basil's Catholic School through her junior year in high school. Her parents moved to Bakersfield, CA, in June 1947 where Shirley completed her senior year in 1948 with the first graduating class of Garces High School. While shopping with her mom in downtown Bakersfield in the fall of 1948, she met a handsome sailor hitchhiking through town on his way to Wasco to visit relatives. The young sailor, who had stopped to buy a birthday card for his "little sis" back home in St. Joseph, Missouri, was struck by Shirley's charm and beauty and boldly proclaimed he was going to marry her. Shirley and her mom giggled, but after several return trips to Bakersfield, Chester gained Shirley's admiration and soon her love. Shirley and Chet married in 1949 and remained married for 57 years until Chet's death in 2006. Over the years, "Chet and Shirley's'" became the nucleus for countless family gatherings and many dance parties.

Shirley initially worked for Bank of America before being hired as a night clerk at the Bakersfield Police Department. Shirley's writing, short-hand and grammar skills, combined with her outgoing personality led to over a 30-year career as secretary to numerous police chiefs - all of them, Chief Towle, Price, Patterson, and Brummer, her favorite. Shirley, a devout Catholic who believed in the power of reciting the Rosary, was a parishioner of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church.

Shirley's family could never ask for more love, comfort and care of their mom as bestowed by the staff at Brighton House and Hoffman Hospice. Her caregivers treated and loved her like a mother. A private family service will be held at Greenlawn Cemetery where Shirley will be laid to rest with her husband Chet, and sons Paul and Kevin.

Those we love don't go away, They walk beside us every day, Unseen, unheard, but always near, Still loved, still missed and very dear.

Burial: Greenlawn Memorial Park - River Blvd | Bakersfield | Kern County | California, USA