SHIRLEY ORNELAS
September 30, 1963 - June 18, 2019
Shirley Ornelas, daughter of the late Robert and Juanita Ornelas of Buttonwillow, left this world with family by her side on June 18, 2019.
She left behind five very special people, Uncle Arthur and Aunt Mary Lou Ornelas; Uncle Junior and Aunt Irene Ornelas and Cousin Jessica Ornelas; a brother, Bobby Ornelas; a sister, Sandra Barulich; as well as many other aunts, cousins, nephews, nieces; a son, Joseph; grandchildren and many special friends.
Shirley will be remembered for her outgoing sense of humor and kind heart. God bless you Aunt Bunny.
A Funeral Service will be held for Shirley at 10 A.M. on Friday, June 28, 2019, at Saint Mary's Catholic Church (110 E. Woodrow Street, Taft, CA 93268), with burial to follow at West Side Cemetery District.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on June 27, 2019