|
SHIRLEY PIPER MAHLMANN
1922 - 2019
Shirley Piper Mahlmann, age 96, of Bakersfield, California, passed away on June 6, 2019. Born in Vacaville, California in 1922, she was the daughter of Nelson and Florence Piper. Shirley was raised in Vacaville and graduated from Vacaville High School. She attended Franklin Hospital nursing school in San Francisco and graduated as a registered nurse, at the top of her class. She was advised to pursue medical school, but declined, hoping to devote her life to someday raising a family.
Shirley met the love of her life, Morris, at a USO dance in Stockton. They married shortly thereafter in 1945, and lived in Berkeley and Woodland, where Morris continued his college education after the War. Shirley provided their means of support, specializing in communicable disease and pediatrics. She became a full-time Mom when her first son, Richard, was born in 1950. Morris' career in agriculture took them to Fresno and Hanford, before they ultimately found their "forever" home in Bakersfield. Shirley always found the positives in life, insisting that even though there were no beautiful mountain or lake views, nor green forested hills in Bakersfield, the sunsets were lovely!
Shirley was able to realize her dream, raising and encouraging their four children. Her unconditional love for family and friends was an inspiration to all who knew her. She never missed an opportunity to attend and applaud the sporting and other events participated in by her children and grandchildren. Shirley enjoyed social gatherings, reading, dancing and playing bridge. She was an active member of the First Presbyterian Church in Bakersfield, numerous bridge groups, and was a sustaining member of Bakersfield Assistance League, where she volunteered faithfully for many years. She and Morris enjoyed travel throughout the United States, as both had a fascination with history and enjoyed fine dining! After 68 years of marriage, Morris passed away in 2013.
Shirley is survived by sons Bruce Mahlmann of Fresno, and Scott Mahlmann and wife Beatrice of Bakersfield, daughter Nancy Olcott and husband Mike of Bakersfield, and daughter-in-law Susan Mahlmann of Pasadena; grandchildren, Mary-Kathryn Mahlmann (fiance Nick), Andrew Mahlmann, Sean (Vanessa) Mahlmann, Laurie (Johnny) Clerou, Steven Mahlmann (fiance Jessica), Lauren (Anthony) McNinch, Alex Olcott and Katie Olcott; as well as 8 very special great-grandchildren. She is also survived by many other loving relatives, friends and neighbors.
In addition to her husband Morris, Shirley was preceded in death by her oldest son Richard, daughter-in-law Carol, and dear brothers Nelson and Herbert Piper.
The family would like to thank the wonderful care given to Shirley by the tremendous staff of angels at Alternative Care - Spruce Gardens (Bea, Carolina, Bertha, Alma, Lois and Christina), Dr. Howard Nizar and Hoffmann Hospice.
Services for Shirley will be held on June 20, 2019 at 10AM at Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary in Bakersfield. Interment will be alongside Morris at the Hillcrest Veterans Hill of Valor.
Contributions in memory of Shirley may be made to: Assistance League Bakersfield, P.O. Box 2286, Bakersfield, CA 93306.