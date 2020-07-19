SIDNEY "WAYNE" MARSHALL

August 4, 1937 - June 28, 2020

Wayne passed away peacefully at home with his loving family by his side on June 28th after a short illness. He was a devoted husband, dad, grandpa, great-grandpa, brother, and friend. If you had Wayne in your life, you were truly one of the lucky ones!

Wayne was born the oldest of three boys in Bakersfield, California to Sidney and Velma Marshall. He attended Horace Mann Elementary, Washington Junior High, and graduated from East Bakersfield High School in 1955. Between graduating and joining the Army in 1960, he attended Bakersfield College and worked at the family business, Civic Center Lumber Company which was at 1414 L Street. Upon being drafted into the Army, Wayne was stationed at the Joint Liaison Office, NATO Headquarters, Naples, Italy. He was trained as a cryptographer and his duties consisted of supervising the Communications Center and preparing daily briefs for Generals and Flag Officers of the Army, Navy, Air Force, and Marine Corps. His job required Top Secret (eyes only) security clearance as he was part of the Technical Intelligence Field Agency, ACSI. After returning to the states in the summer of 1963, Wayne started a career at Wayne's Dairy Inc. that used to be at the corner of Chester Ave. and W. Columbus St. In November, 1963, he married the love of his life, Pat, and they had two beautiful girls.

His sense of humor was infectious. He always had a good story to tell in a detailed and vibrant way. Friends and family couldn't wait to hear the story of the day or reminisce about the past.

His love of cars started long before he could legally drive. He often talked about his mom driving him to school in his 1948 Plymouth Coupe so his buddies could see it. Photography was another love of Wayne's. He took several classes at Bakersfield College and would often turn the family bathroom into a dark room. He had photo exhibits early on and a portrait studio was frequently set up in the living room where friends and family became his subjects.

Other of life's enjoyments included pranks, jokes, building/racing boats, eating good food, making fresh garlic aioli and pesto, road trips with friends and family, camping, visiting National parks and monuments, chasing trains, being chased (we won't say why), buying cars, washing cars, racing cars, and NASCAR whereas many a race was watched from his favorite chair; sometimes though his eyelids. Did we mention buying cars? His last purchase was his dream car; a 2019 Velocity Blue, Ford Mustang GT.

Wayne started in the paint industry back at the lumber company but made it his career when he started working at the Sequoia Paint counter and then after about 15 years, he was recruited by Ameritone Paint where within 2 years of being in his new position, received an award for sales in excess of over a million dollars. He retired from ICI Devoe Coatings as a top salesman in the industrial coatings industry. He developed lasting friendships throughout the years and became a respected mentor to many.

Wayne is preceded in death by his wife Pat of 55 years and his parents and two younger brothers. He is survived by his two daughters, Marci Marshall-Bishop (Dan) and Cami Thurston (Frank), precious grandchildren, Cassidy, Sydney, Grant, Danielle, DJ, and Dylan, 7 great-grandchildren, sisters-in-law, cousins, nieces, nephews, and his dog of 13 years, Roxy.

Information for his celebration of life will be forthcoming. Feel free to reach out to the family if you would like to share your memories of Wayne. We love to hear them! For condolences please visit: https://memorials.keepitsimplecremation.com/sidney-marshall/4271211/index.php