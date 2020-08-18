SILVANO SALGADO VASQUEZ JR

September 5, 1969 - August 5, 2020

On August 5th, 2020 our beloved Silvano Salgado Vasquez Jr went to be with the Lord. Silvano was born September 5th, 1969 in Bakersfield, CA. to Silvano B Vasquez and Lydia S Vasquez. Vano, as he is lovingly known, attended all Arvin schools and graduated from Arvin High School in 1987. He was a member of the Crimson Bear Brigade and he played the snare drum, under the Direction of Mr. Bhone. After graduation he enlisted into the United States Army. He served overseas in Panama and Germany as a border patrol agent.

Silvano returned home to attend School at Bakersfield college in 1991. Where he met and fell in love with his loving wife of twenty three years Bertha Alicia Gutierrez-Vasquez. They were married in 1996 and made their home in Bakersfield, CA. Silvano began working for Union Pacific Railroad alongside his late brother Adrian Vasquez in July of 1997. Where he worked for twenty four years. He was known to his co-workers as Silver, a dedicated, hardworking, great guy.

Vano enjoyed watching all sports but was a huge fan of the now Las Vegas Raiders. He loved to serve the Lord and he and his wife Bertha would attend the Anaheim religious congress together. They were parishioners of St Augustine Catholic Church in Lamont and St Phillips the Apostle Catholic Church. Their dream of adding to their family became a reality and Vano LOVED being "Andy boys" Dad. Before his passing he was able to see his son attend Garces Memorial High School and that made him very proud. Vano's infectious laughter and great sense of humor is what we will miss the most. Gathering with family and friends over a barbecue or special occasions, dancing to any music with his wife and cousins and doing his signature moves that would always make us laugh. As my Eldest Niece Natalia described her Tio Vano "the life of the party!"

He is survived by his loving wife Bertha Vasquez and his son Andrew Michael Vasquez, his father Silvano SR, brothers and sister: Morris, Daniel and wife Christina, Augustine and wife Yolanda, Braulio and Gabina Vasquez. He is preceded in death by his Mother Lydia Salgado Vasquez and Adrian S. Vasquez. He leaves behind countless aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews and the Gutierrez family.

The family would like to extend their gratitude to Dr. Peter McCauley and Jasleen Duggal for their medical care.